Steel demand, margins may improve from Oct: JSW’s Rao

In Q1, our margins were severely impacted to ₹9600 a tonne. One reason was cost pressure, and the second was one-off items, adjusted for which the margins were at ₹13,900. The impact of high-cost inventory will continue for two months of this quarter. The lower-cost raw material will benefit from September. So, even in the ongoing quarter, I do not expect a very big turnaround in margins. But we are very optimistic from October when the lower cost of raw materials will get reflected, and prices will stabilise. Exports should open up, and the second half will be much better in terms of margins and volumes. The second half always sees better demand momentum. Currently, we are seeing improved demand relative to in May and June.