Sterling & Wilson RE to look for additional investments: Amit Jain4 min read 23 Jun 2023, 10:18 PM IST
In an interview, Amit Jain, the gobal CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said the company is considering expanding its operations and diversifying into newer areas, including battery storage and wind balance of system (BoS)
NEW DELHI : The board of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd is considering getting more investments into the company, its global chief executive officer Amit Jain said. The talks for raising further capital come after Reliance New Energy Ltd, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), completed its acquisition of a 40% stake in the company in February last year. In an interview, Jain said the company is considering expanding its operations and diversifying into newer areas, including battery storage and wind balance of system (BoS). Edited excerpts:
