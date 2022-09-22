Sterlite Power prepares for clean energy future

As far as pure diversification is concerned, certainly we are looking at renewable energy generation as our main new business vertical in the coming years. Even our core business of making products, we’re finding that many interesting parts of the energy transition value chain are going to be in short supply around the world. And we are continuously evaluating, I don’t have something specific to give you, but there’s going to be a shortage of transformers, shortage of cables, a shortage of undersea cables. Definitely, there is going to be a shortage of components in the wind turbine sector. For some time, there will be over-supply in modules, but then again, there will be a shortage of modules after 2-3 years. So, we’re evaluating the whole landscape and we will be thinking of how we can improve our product portfolio to cater to the world’s energy function.