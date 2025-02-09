Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in an interaction with the news portal The Independent, told people that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs once told him how he wished Gates would have used acid (drugs) to design better products, reported the news portal Fortune on February 6.

People might think that the tech billionaire and the Apple founder would have talked about technology or other big-ticket topics, but now Gates mentions hallucinogenic or psychedelic drugs.

“Steve Jobs once said that he wished I’d take acid because then maybe I would have had more taste in my design of my products,” Bill Gates mentioned in the interaction with the news portal.

Was Steve Jobs a design visionary? The co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, was considered a visionary back in the 1990s and the early 2000s who revolutionized product design by launching iconic products like the iMac, iPod, iPad, and the flagship iPhone. All of these devices were considered futuristic back in the day.

When Apple was launching these innovative products, Microsoft was working to build the company's cloud-computing software, which, to date, contributes to a great share of revenues for the $3.1 trillion firm, reported the news portal.

Responding to Jobs' comment, Bill Gates jokingly said, “Look, I got the wrong batch.”

Gates further mentioned that how Jobs had a talent for marketing and design, and while he was working for coding, and other than being an energetic leader, their characteristics did not match.

“I got the coding batch, and this guy got the marketing-design batch, so good for him. Because his talents and mine—other than being kind of an energetic leader, and pushing the limits—they didn’t overlap much,” Bill Gates told the news portal.

The tech duo had a love-and-hate relationship while Jobs was alive, but Gates admired his counterpart's talents and said how he envied those skills.

Jobs “wouldn’t know what a line of code meant, and his ability to think about design and marketing and things like that… I envy those skills. I’m not in his league,” Gates told the news portal.