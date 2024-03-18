Apple founder Steve Jobs and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had a love-hate relationship that spanned more than 30 years, with the duo going from allies to rivals to a more cordial relationship towards the end. However, there is no doubt that these two individuals single-handedly changed the world and created an enduring legacy with their companies.

Despite having achieved much in his life and being one of the richest people in the world, Gates recently revealed that he will never be able to match his rival when it comes to performing on stage, where the Apple founder looked fresh despite having rehearsed his performance numerous times.

Appreciating the on-stage qualities of Jobs, Bill Gates told Armchair Expert Podcast, "Steve Jobs was a natural. It was always fun to watch him rehearse because part of his genius was, when he would finally do it, he would make it look like he's just thinking it up right there…I'll never achieve that level"

"A big part of the job I had at Microsoft and the job I have now is explaining what we're up to in a hopefully straightforward way that connects with a particular audience… I like trying to explain things and I like getting feedback — what stories resonated or what didn't connect." Gates added.

The secret sauce behind Steve Jobs' on-stage persona:

Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli in their 2015 book “Becoming Steve Jobs" detailed how the Apple founder prepared for keynote presentations months in advance, paying attention to every small detail.

Discussing the rehearsals for keynote presentations, Schlender wrote, "I once spent an entire day watching him run through multiple rehearsals of a single presentation, tweaking everything from the color and angle of certain spotlights to editing and rearranging the order of the Keynote presentation slides to improve his pacing,"

