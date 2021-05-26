As Japan battles the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has urged authorities there to follow the 'Mumbai model'. Industrialist Anand Mahindra also asked people to stop 'India-bashing'. He said everyone must understand that the virus can only be defeated with a collective effort to “heal the world together".

"The ‘Japanese model’ of fighting Covid & their health infrastructure was envied. But yes, “No one’s safe anymore." The India-bashing should stop & we need to understand that we have to heal the world TOGETHER. Osaka should try the ‘Mumbai Model," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The ‘japanese model’ of fighting Covid & their health infrastructure was envied. But yes, “No one’s safe anymore. The India-bashing should stop & we need to understand that we have to heal the world TOGETHER. Osaka should try the ‘Mumbai Model.’ https://t.co/GHDoPRCruk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 25, 2021

Japan has avoided the large infections suffered by other nations, but the fourth pandemic wave took Osaka prefecture by storm.

Hospitals in Japan's second-largest city of Osaka are buckling under a huge wave of new coronavirus infections, running out of beds and ventilators as exhausted doctors warn of a "system collapse".

Learning from the first wave last year, authorities in Mumbai made several improvements to their approach to tackle the second wave.

"Have been tweeting about hopeful signs of improvement in Mumbai. People were naturally sceptical about low testing & under-reporting. The litmus test, however, is the availability of hospital beds & the ⁦ @mybmc covid dashboard shows that’s been steadily improving," Mahindra had said in a tweet on May 9.

Have been tweeting about hopeful signs of improvement in Mumbai. People were naturally sceptical about low testing & under-reporting. The litmus test, however, is the availability of hospital beds & the ⁦@mybmc⁩ covid dashboard shows that’s been steadily improving 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/vCzsokcCWB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 9, 2021

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai started to peak in February. But since the beginning of May, the city's COVID-19 caseload has started to decline. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 1,037 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 6,99,904, while 37 patients died of the infection and 1,427 recovered from it, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The recovery rate in the city stands at 94 per cent. Mumbai is now left with 27,649 active cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.