Stop bashing India, Japan should try Mumbai model to curb covid: Anand Mahindra

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai started to peak in February. But since the beginning of May, the city's COVID-19 caseload has started to decline. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 1,037 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 6,99,904, while 37 patients died of the infection and 1,427 recovered from it, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The recovery rate in the city stands at 94 per cent. Mumbai is now left with 27,649 active cases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}