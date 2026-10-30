Stop waiting for the perfect role, Mark Cuban tells Gen Z grads: ‘Just get a job’

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban may be celebrated today for his massive tech fortune, but his early professional life was far from glamorous. Before even finishing college, Cuban’s resume included selling trash bags, slicing deli meat, bartending, and giving dance lessons.

While these odd jobs were not direct stepping stones to Silicon Valley, they taught him the fundamental value of showing up and executing tasks.

Now, as Gen Z graduates navigate a challenging and highly competitive job market, the seasoned entrepreneur has a straightforward message for those struggling to land their dream role: Stop waiting for the perfect job and start somewhere.

“Don’t get the perfect job because those are hard to find. Just get a job,” Cuban recently said on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

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That starting point could very well be at McDonald’s—where Amazon founder Jeff Bezos notably worked as a teenager, as highlighted by podcast host Steven Bartlett and Cuban during the interview. It could even be at Dairy Queen, where Cuban himself once worked a shift.

The ultimate objective, he said, is not necessarily to build a lifelong career there, but to demonstrate to future employers an ability to take on responsibility, put in the work, and progress.

“Even though your life mission isn’t to be the manager of a McDonald’s or a Dairy Queen or whatever, the fact that you can show a future employer that you moved up the line…that’s what you need,” Cuban explained.

Mindset shift for career growth According to the billionaire, breaking out of a career slump requires a fundamental mindset shift. Securing a major career upgrade can often take two or three years.

However, “most people don’t want to think like that,” Cuban noted, adding that young professionals often get in their own heads and convince themselves they are stuck.

The key to moving forward is recognising this frustration without letting it take over.

Speaking to Fortune, Cuban also outlined how young workers can maximise the utility of their first jobs. The foundation lies in adapting to a professional schedule and honing the people skills that will serve them throughout their careers.

This involves “learning to work for a boss and doing a great job,” he said, adding that it requires “learning how to reduce the stress of your boss” and “getting along with coworkers, no matter how different you are” from them.

Beyond mastering interpersonal dynamics, Cuban emphasised the importance of understanding the business itself. Young workers must grasp the path to upward mobility, understand exactly how their employer generates revenue, and brainstorm ways to help the company make more of it.

“Trying to figure out how to become more productive at your job,” he added, is a crucial piece of the puzzle.