07 Mar 2023
New Delhi: A person upgrading from bicycles to motorcycles is a real sign of progress for India, but its pace has slowed post the pandemic since covid and high inflation have impacted the lower segment in the country more than the higher segment, said Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director of Raymond Ltd. In an interview, Singhania said the recovery might be delayed by a few quarters, but will eventually happen since inflation is slowing. Edited excerpts: