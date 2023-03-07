‘Strong rebound in physical retail stores’

When you move from a cycle to a motorcycle, scooter or motorized vehicle, that is, upgrading the same guy who was working in a factory, who could afford a cycle today can afford a motorcycle, that is progress. I don’t know why the motorcycle segment has not recovered per se. But my reading of the situation is that the lower segment of society was more impacted by inflation than the upper segment. And motorcycles and scooters fundamentally catering to the low strata of society, probably got impacted. Let’s say, I guess, the reason is the impact of covid and inflation both that has hurt the lower segment more than it has hurt the upper segment. So, only a lag of a few quarters or whatever. So, eventually, it is coming back. Inflation is moderating a little bit better now. So, it’s getting better.