It is a widely believed notion that when dealing with making hard decisions in life, taking inspiration from nature might is the way to go. Interestingly, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra appears to validate this notion as well. The tech savvy Mahindra took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that it really helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world and how doing this helps one see the ‘big picture.’

Mahindra tweeted the scenic video of the top of Mount Everest and wrote, “360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture.’"

Mahindra tweeted the scenic video of the top of Mount Everest and wrote, "360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you're on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the 'big picture.'"

Meanwhile, the Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) last week said its total sales increased by 35% to 54,643 units in March as compared with the year-ago period. The Mumbai-based auto major had dispatched 40,403 units in March 2021. The company sold 27,603 passenger vehicles last month in the domestic market as compared with 16,700 units in March 2021. It sold 23,880 commercial vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 21,577 units in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)