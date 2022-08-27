Student who stalks Elon Musk's private jets will stop only if…

Recently, Musk took a nine-minute flight from San Jose to San Francisco on his private jet for which he was highly trolled. Sweeney's offer came right after that.
A 20-year-old college student who has been tracking Elon Musk’s private jet said he would stop the act if the Tesla boss agrees to take him on one of his tours. Jack Sweeney had earlier asked the tech billionaire to pay him $50,000 for him to stop tracking his flights.
“If he let me fly with him on his jet, record it and talk about it — and maybe not even pay me the $50,000 [previously asked for] — I would take it down," Sweeney tweeted as per the New York Post. “That is still up for discussion."
Recently, Musk took a nine-minute flight from San Jose to San Francisco on his private jet for which he was highly trolled. Sweeney's offer came right after that.
The trip was tracked and reported by @ElonJet, the Twitter account that Sweeney runs.
Not only Musk, Sweeney, a student of University of Central Florida in Orlando, is known for tracking flights of several celebrities including Tom Cruise, Bill Gates and some members of the Kardashian clan. Recently, he was seen tracking the flights of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. He has as many as 30 bot accounts that track their flights.
In February this year, Sweeney turned down Musk’s offer of $5,000 to stop tracking his plane and instead demanded $50,000 or an internship. Elon Musk had first reached out to Sweeney in November 2021 and asked him to stop tracking flight movements over privacy concerns.