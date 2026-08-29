Subhash Chandra 'may borrow ₹2-4 crore from family' for investment in start-ups; he owes creditors crores of rupees

Days after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a repayment plan that would leave creditors recovering only a fraction of their ₹22,006.57-crore claims, Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra said he plans to work with friends in Switzerland on investments and may borrow ₹2-4 crore from family to invest in start-ups.

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In a video statement, Chandra said he had ₹6.5 crore left, which would have to be paid under the repayment plan. "Today I'm talking in a very simple way. I am not talking about a person who has lost everything. The last ₹6.5 crore I have left with will have to pay according to the plan," he said. Chandra added that his expenses were being met from rent from "a small residential house" and added that he had no regrets and would earn again.

Chandra's Switzerland plans Talking about his next professional move, Chandra said he plans to work with friends in Switzerland who are involved in investment. He said he would provide more details in the next 1-2 weeks and may take a ₹2-4 crore loan from family to invest in start-ups.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Subhash Chandra's repayment plan approved by the NCLT? ⌵ The NCLT approved a repayment plan allowing Subhash Chandra to pay ₹6.5 crore against creditor claims of approximately ₹22,006.57 crore, meaning creditors will recover only about 0.03% of their claims. 2 Why did Subhash Chandra plan to borrow money from family for investments? ⌵ Subhash Chandra plans to borrow ₹2-4 crore from family to invest in start-ups as part of his professional strategy to rebuild his finances and create employment opportunities in India. 3 How did Subhash Chandra manage his living expenses during insolvency? ⌵ Subhash Chandra has been managing his living expenses through rental income from a small residential property while stating he has only ₹6.5 crore left under the approved repayment plan. 4 What objections did lenders have regarding Chandra's repayment plan? ⌵ Lenders like Union Bank of India and HDFC Bank opposed the repayment plan, arguing over the significant haircut of 99.97% on their claims and have indicated plans to challenge the NCLT's approval in appellate proceedings. 5 Should creditors be concerned about the recovery percentage in Subhash Chandra's case? ⌵ Yes, creditors should be concerned as they will recover only three paise for every ₹100 claimed, indicating a substantial loss with a 99.97% haircut on the overall claims.

Chandra also spoke about starting new businesses in India and creating employment. He said he had contributed at least ₹70,000 crore to the financial system during more than 50 years of working life.

NCLT repayment plan The NCLT approved a repayment proposal under which creditors would recover only ₹6.5 crore against claims of ₹22,006.57 crore—about three paise for every ₹100 owed, or a 99.97% haircut.

The repayment plan received the backing of creditors holding more than 80% of the voting share. The NCLT said it had considered the value of Chandra's assets and found it considerably lower than the creditors' claims when examining the repayment proposal.

History of Chandra's insolvency case The insolvency case stems from a ₹170-crore loan taken by Vivek Infracon, for which Chandra had given a personal guarantee. After the loan turned bad, Indiabulls Housing Finance initiated insolvency proceedings against Chandra in 2022. The NCLT admitted the case in April 2024.

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The case will now return to the original division bench, which is expected to issue the formal order reflecting the majority view.

Meanwhile, Union Bank of India said it would challenge the NCLT-approved repayment plan before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

In a statement on X, the bank said it and other public-sector creditors had opposed the resolution plan and urged the NCLT not to approve it. This came after HDFC Bank said it was exploring an appeal against the NCLT order.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.