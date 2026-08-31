Subhash Chandra's ₹6.25-crore repayment plan hits hurdle; NCLT forms 5-member bench to decide insolvency case

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has constituted a five-member bench to decide the personal insolvency case against Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra after a two-member bench held that no majority opinion had emerged on his repayment plan, Bar & Bench reported.

The development concerns Chandra's proposal to pay ₹6.25 crore to creditors against admitted claims of ₹22,006.57 crore.

NCLT President Justice (retd) Anupinder Singh Grewal has constituted the five-member bench comprising himself, Judicial Members Bachu Venkat Balaram Das and Mahendra Khandelwal, and Technical Members Atul Chaturvedi and Ravindra Chaturvedi.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Subhash Chandra's proposed repayment plan in his insolvency case? ⌵ Subhash Chandra's proposed repayment plan involves paying ₹6.25 crore to creditors against admitted claims of ₹22,006.57 crore. 2 Why was Subhash Chandra's repayment plan referred to a five-member bench? ⌵ The plan was referred to a five-member bench because a two-member bench found no majority opinion on the repayment plan, leading to differing positions on its approval. 3 How did the third member, Nilesh Sharma, influence the decision on Chandra's repayment plan? ⌵ Nilesh Sharma approved the repayment plan but excluded certain claims, leading to a conclusion that no majority opinion emerged from the original documents, which influenced the referral to a larger bench. 4 What objections have creditors raised against Subhash Chandra's repayment plan? ⌵ Creditors, including HDFC Bank and LIC Housing Finance, have challenged the repayment plan, arguing that it underrepresents the recoverable amount and raises concerns over the voting process involving related entities. 5 Should creditors expect any immediate resolution regarding Chandra's insolvency case? ⌵ No immediate resolution is expected as the matter has been referred back for further review, delaying any final order on the repayment plan.

The special bench will hear the matter at 10.15 am on September 1, according to the report.

Why was the matter referred to a larger bench? On August 31, a two-member bench comprising Judicial Member Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj and Technical Member Reena Sinha Puri held that no final order could be passed based on the opinion delivered by third member Nilesh Sharma on August 25.

According to Bar & Bench, the two-member bench found that the three members had taken materially different positions on Chandra's repayment plan.

Bhardwaj had originally favoured approving the plan only in relation to creditors who supported it. He had proposed allowing dissenting creditors, including banks and financial institutions, to continue pursuing independent remedies for recovery of their debts.

Puri, however, rejected the repayment plan after finding serious defects in the process followed by the resolution professional.

Also Read | Subhash Chandra repayment plan in limbo as NCLT finds 3rd member’s view differed

What did the third member decide? Following the split verdict, the matter was referred to Judicial Member Nilesh Sharma under Section 419(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

On August 25, Sharma opined that the repayment plan should be approved. However, he excluded claims submitted through Anil Kumar on behalf of 960 individuals and Sunil Jain on behalf of 300 individuals.

Sharma directed the resolution professional to redistribute the amount allotted to these claims among the remaining eligible creditors.

When the matter returned to the original two-member bench, it held that Sharma had "consciously passed an independent order" rather than agreeing entirely with either of the two original opinions.

LIC Housing Finance challenges August 25 order Meanwhile, LIC Housing Finance has challenged Sharma's August 25 order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought an urgent hearing on August 31, arguing that allowing the order to continue would defeat the purpose of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).