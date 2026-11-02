Sukhjit S Pasricha leaves Jindal Steel: Who is he? Head of Human Resources exits steelmaker – why did he resign?

Jindal Steel President and Head of Human Resources Sukhjit S. Pasricha has stepped down from the company, less than three months after joining the steelmaker.

The company informed the stock exchanges about his departure through a regulatory filing under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

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Pasricha cited personal commitments as the reason for his decision.

Pasricha joined Jindal Steel in July this year after previously serving as Group Chief Human Resources Officer at IndiGo. His exit marks a relatively short association with the company.

In his resignation letter to the Managing Director, Pasricha thanked the company for the confidence placed in him during his tenure. He described his association with Jindal Steel as a privilege and acknowledged the support he received from the Board of Directors and his colleagues.

He also assured the management of a seamless transition, committing to an orderly handover of his responsibilities.

The regulatory filing classified Pasricha as Senior Management Personnel and confirmed October 31, as his last working day.

Also Read | Jindal Steel targets 21 mt capacity by 2032, new MD seeks leadership stability

Damodar Mittal, Whole-time Director of Jindal Steel, on behalf of the company, signed the disclosure.

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Who is Sukhjit S Pasricha? Before taking up the role at Jindal Steel, Pasricha held senior human resources positions at several major organisations, including IndiGo, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv.

Jindal Steel announced Pasricha's appointment as President and Head of Human Resources on July 23 this year, as part of its senior leadership team, assigning him responsibility for overseeing the company's human resources operations. At the time, the company said he brought over 28 years of professional experience spanning the aviation, banking, telecommunications and financial services sectors.

Pasricha holds a BA Honours degree in Sociology from Panjab University and an MBA in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations (HR) from Guru Nanak Dev University. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has three decades of experience in corporate and business human resources roles across multiple industries and complex business environments, spanning both B2B and B2C operations.

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Who replaces Pasricha? Meanwhile, Jindal Steel has not announced a replacement for Pasricha, either on an interim or permanent basis. It has also not indicated whether his departure will lead to any restructuring of its wider HR leadership team.

The regulatory filing did not mention any possible impact on the company's workforce planning, recruitment strategy, compensation structure or employee benefits. The resignation disclosure was made under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the applicable SEBI Master Circular issued on January 30, 2026.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X