Sukhleen Aneja set to exit Good Glamm Group
Aneja's exit follows that of Priyanka Gill, co-founder in charge of the group's media business, who left to join early-stage venture capital firm Kalaari Capital earlier this year.
NEW DELHI : Sukhleen Aneja, chief executive officer (CEO) of Good Brand Co, part of The Good Glamm Group, is set to leave the company in July after more than two and a half years, marking another significant departure at the direct-to-consumer (D2C) goods company.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message