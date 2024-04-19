Sukhleen Aneja set to exit Good Glamm Group

Aneja's exit follows that of Priyanka Gill, co-founder in charge of the group's media business, who left to join early-stage venture capital firm Kalaari Capital earlier this year.

NEW DELHI :Sukhleen Aneja, chief executive officer (CEO) of Good Brand Co, part of The Good Glamm Group, is set to leave the company in July after more than two and a half years, marking another significant departure at the direct-to-consumer (D2C) goods company.

The group has decided not to appoint a new CEO, and instead has announced that Ketan Bhatia and Ankita Bhardwaj, as group brand director and director of brand and marketing, respectively, will lead the brand's business operations in collaboration with Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and chief executive.

Aneja has over two decades of experience at major FMCG companies, including a role as chief marketing officer for Reckitt's hygiene portfolio in South Asia, and positions at Hindustan Unilever Ltd and L'Oréal Paris.

Reflecting on her career, Aneja hinted at possible entrepreneurial ventures.

“It was my first taste of entrepreneurship, focusing on D2C and marketplace first businesses. After having led large sales and marketing roles and building Brands across Unilever and L'oreal across India and ASEAN, Good Glamm gave me my first taste of entrepreneurship leading young brands as they scaled from their 10-100 journey and in some cases 0-100 journey for our new brands," Aneja said in an interview.

Aneja's exit follows that of Priyanka Gill, co-founder and in charge of the media business, who left to join early-stage venture capital firm Kalaari Capital earlier this year.

“Nothing has come all of a sudden. Priyanka, for the last year-and-a-half had started to take a step back from operations. She was doing more strategic guidance for us etc. With Sukhleen, we started these conversations a few months ago," Sanghvi said.

In addition to these changes, The Good Glamm Group announced a new organizational structure aimed at enhancing efficiency ahead of its planned public market debut in 2025.

Also Read: Good Glamm Group shifts gears: Cuts costs, eyes profitability ahead of stock exchange debut "This included the Group streamlining overall ways of working between departments by increasing cross departmental responsibilities, faster decision making by empowering junior managers with controlled budgets and collapsing hierarchies and eliminating redundancies (people, process, and system) for reducing steps in execution and enhancing productivity," the company said in a statement.

Key promotions include Manan Jain as group chief operating officer, Ashish Jadhav as group head of product, and Ajesh Narayanan as group design head.

These changes are part of the company’s broader effort to achieve profitability by FY25, following a fiscal year in which it cut approximately 150 jobs and reduced marketing expenses by 40% as part of its cost optimization strategy, along with lowering discounting on its brands.

"The new organization(al) framework makes decision making very fast which will be beneficial as we head for an IPO (initial public offer). In a week's time we will also announce fresh elevations within the organization," Sanghvi added.

Founded by Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, Good Glamm operates across multiple verticals. The Good Brands Co comprises beauty and personal care, while The Good Media Co includes POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini, BabyChakra and Tweak India. Good Creator Co serves as an influencer platform, alongside The Good Community.

The Good Brands Co is its largest vertical, contributing over 90% of the group’s business. This division features direct-to-consumer brands including MyGlamm, St Botanica, The Moms Co, Organic Harvest, and Sirona, with MyGlamm being the top-selling brand.

