Sumantra Ghoshal: The Euroguru who warned of workplace dissonance

In what has now become a part of business folklore, Ghoshal compared the lassitude and fatigue-inducing smell of his hometown Calcutta in July, when humidity and temperature rose to unbearable highs, with the crispness of air and the smell of trees in the forest near Fontainebleau where he was based as a professor at Insead in 1985. The former, he said, forced you into passivity whereas the latter inspired you to jump or run with joy. Companies, he said, have created a Calcutta for their employees with their insistence on constraints, compliance and contracts.