NEW DELHI : Havas Group India has appointed Sumeer Mathur as national planning head and managing partner of the creative agency of the group – Havas Worldwide India.

Mathur will be partnering Manas Lahiri, managing director and Ravinder Siwach, ED & NCD of Havas Worldwide (Creative) to scale up the agency further, collaborate with key clients including Reckitt, Citroën, Dabur, Suzuki, William Grant, Tata and Harman (JBL) among others, and drive the strategic planning vision and expertise at Havas Creative India. He will be based out of the Gurgaon office and report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India.

Mathur has worked across sectors such as FMCG, telecom, automobiles for leading brands like Royal Enfield, Bira, Mother Dairy, Airtel, Unilever’s Fair & Lovely, Clinic All Clear, Cadbury and many more. Over the years, he has had stints at leading agencies such as DDB Mudra Group, JWT, Rediffusion Y&R, Contract and Lowe Lintas. His last stint was at Edelman as senior vice president, national planning and strategy head.

Mathur will collaborate with Arindam Sengupta, chief client officer of Havas Worldwide and head of group integration; and with Prashant Tekwani, EVP & business head for Havas CX to drive the group’s vision of integration and CX.

Rana Barua, the group's CEO said, “All the leaders forming the core team will further fuel our growth and empower us to deliver meaningful, ROI-centric marketing solutions for our clients."

Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer of the group added, “Throughout his career, Mathur has worked with strong business teams, delivering tangible business results. His keen interest in understanding what drives culture, what motivates consumers, and how digital technologies are reshaping brand interactions will add a tremendous value to our strategic planning function."

Havas SA is the holding company of Havas India and is a French multinational advertising and public relations company, headquartered in Paris, France. It operates in about 100 countries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.