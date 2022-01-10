Mathur has worked across sectors such as FMCG, telecom, automobiles for leading brands like Royal Enfield, Bira, Mother Dairy, Airtel, Unilever’s Fair & Lovely, Clinic All Clear, Cadbury and many more. Over the years, he has had stints at leading agencies such as DDB Mudra Group, JWT, Rediffusion Y&R, Contract and Lowe Lintas. His last stint was at Edelman as senior vice president, national planning and strategy head.

