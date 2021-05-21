Drug major Sun Pharma has announced appointment of Pawan Goenka, former MD of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), and management consultant Rama Bijapurkar as additional independent directors of the company with effect from May 21.

The board of directors, by way of circular resolutions.... approved the appointment of Pawan Goenka and as an additional independent director on the board of the company, with effect from May 21, 2021, to hold office up to the ensuing 29th annual general meeting of the company, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company also approved the appointment of Rama Bijapurkar as an additional independent director on the board of the company, with effect from May 21, 2021, to hold office up to the ensuing 29th annual general meeting of the company, it added.

Pawan Goenka retired as the MD and CEO, and member of the board of directors of M&M on April 2, 2021. Goenka is past President of SIAM, of the Society of Automotive Engineers India, the ARAI Governing Council, and also served as a Board Member of National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC).

He is currently serving as the Chairman of the board of governors of IIT Madras and IIT Bombay. He is the Chairperson of the Steering Committee for Advancing Local value-add and Exports (SCALE), an initiative under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (Government of India).

Bijapurkar has an independent management consulting practice, works across sectors, and describes her domain as bringing market focus to business strategy.

She is a Professor of Management Practice at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and cofounder of People Research on India's Consumer Economy, a not-for-profit think tank and fact tank, on India's economy and citizen environment for use in business strategy and public policy.

