Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay soars to $226 million on massive stock award1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:49 AM IST
- The stock award comes on a three-year schedule, and Sundar Pichai received a similarly sized package in 2019. That year, he was awarded $281 million
The pay package awarded to Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai soared to $226 million in 2022, boosted by a triennial stock award valued at $218 million, dwarfing the compensation of many Silicon Valley peers.
