Sundar Pichai pay hike: Google grants Indian-origin CEO new ₹63,61,79,82,000 pay deal

Technology giant Google has increased CEO Sundar Pichai’s total potential compensation to $692 million over the next three years, making him one of the highest-paid chief executives in the world.
A major portion of Pichai’s package comes in performance stock units (PSUs) with a target value of $126 million, divided evenly into two tranches, Google told Financial Times on Friday. These stock awards are performance-linked, meaning their final value depends on how well Alphabet performs for shareholders.
The PSUs are measured by comparing parent company Alphabet's total shareholder return with other companies in the S&P 100.
If Alphabet significantly outperforms its peers, the PSUs could pay up to twice the target amount, or $252 million. But if the company lags behind, the payout could even fall to zero.
The Indian-origin chief executive will also receive $84 million in restricted stock over the next three years, vesting roughly on a monthly basis as long as he remains at the company. In addition, he will continue to draw an annual salary of $2 million, according to FT.
In the pay package, Google has added a pair of new stock incentives worth as much as $350 million, which is linked to the growth of its Waymo self-driving taxi arm and Wing drone delivery start-up.
Pichai will receive stock in Waymo with a target value of $130mn and $45mn in Wing Aviation shares based on their “fair value” in three years’ time. Again, both can pay out up to 200% of the target.
That gives the CEO a maximum payout of $692mn if he exceeds expectations, with a baseline amount of $391mn in stock and salary.
Pichai's current net worth stands at $1.5 billion, according to data available on Forbes.
(More to come)
