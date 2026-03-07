Sundar Pichai pay hike: Google grants Indian-origin CEO new ₹63,61,79,82,000 pay deal

Technology giant Google has increased CEO Sundar Pichai’s total potential compensation to $692 million over the next three years, making him one of the highest-paid chief executives in the world.

A major portion of Pichai’s package comes in performance stock units (PSUs) with a target value of $126 million, divided evenly into two tranches, Google told Financial Times on Friday. These stock awards are performance-linked, meaning their final value depends on how well Alphabet performs for shareholders.

How will the PSUs be valued? The PSUs are measured by comparing parent company Alphabet's total shareholder return with other companies in the S&P 100.

If Alphabet significantly outperforms its peers, the PSUs could pay up to twice the target amount, or $252 million. But if the company lags behind, the payout could even fall to zero.

The Indian-origin chief executive will also receive $84 million in restricted stock over the next three years, vesting roughly on a monthly basis as long as he remains at the company. In addition, he will continue to draw an annual salary of $2 million, according to FT.

Stock incentives linked to Waymo and Wing's growth In the pay package, Google has added a pair of new stock incentives worth as much as $350 million, which is linked to the growth of its Waymo self-driving taxi arm and Wing drone delivery start-up.

Pichai will receive stock in Waymo with a target value of $130mn and $45mn in Wing Aviation shares based on their “fair value” in three years’ time. Again, both can pay out up to 200% of the target.

That gives the CEO a maximum payout of $692mn if he exceeds expectations, with a baseline amount of $391mn in stock and salary.

Pichai's current net worth stands at $1.5 billion, according to data available on Forbes.