Suneet Sharma takes over the charge of new Chairman & CEO of Railway Board

During the 2006 Mumbai suburban train blasts, he was part of the team which put the suburban network on track within a few hours after the terror attack. As ADRM, Mumbai CST, he is credited with increasing the services of the suburban network, which is considered the life-line of Mumbai. During the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, he was part of the team that managed the aftermath of the attacks at Mumbai CST, Central Railway. As DRM, Pune he was instrumental in adding infrastructure which brought about operational efficiency. As Chief Mechanical Engineer diesel locomotive works Varanasi he was team leader for starting electric locomotive production. Conversion of diesel to electric locomotives took place under his leadership in record time and for the first time anywhere in the world.