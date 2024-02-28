Breaking News
Sunil Bharti Mittal becomes first Indian to get honorary Knighthood from King Charles III
Previous Indian recipients of the Honorary KBE include Ratan Tata (2009), Ravi Shankar (2001) and Jamshed Irani (1997), conferred by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Bharti Enterprises Chairman and founder Sunil Bharti Mittal on 28 February became the first Indian citizen to be conferred an honorary Knighthood by Britain’s King Charles III ‘for services to UK and India business relations’, reported news agency PTI.
