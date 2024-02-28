Bharti Enterprises Chairman and founder Sunil Bharti Mittal on 28 February became the first Indian citizen to be conferred an honorary Knighthood by Britain’s King Charles III ‘for services to UK and India business relations’, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mittal receives a KBE under the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire – one of the highest honours conferred by a British monarch., according to the list of honorary British awards unveiled by the UK Cabinet Office,

The 66-year-old entrepreneur said in a statement that he was 'deeply humbled' by the gracious recognition from King Charles.

"The UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration. I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations," PTI quoted Mittal as saying.

“I am thankful to the government of the UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination," he said.

Previous Indian recipients of the Honorary KBE include Ratan Tata (2009), Ravi Shankar (2001), and Jamshed Irani (1997), conferred by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

