Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal received the honorary Knighthood title due to the business investments made in the nation, which helps India-UK relations, according to the official UK government website.

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, conducted a special investiture ceremony in the presence of friends and family at Cameron's residence in the capital city of New Delhi on Saturday, February 22.

“I was delighted to present Sunil Bharti Mittal the KBE medal on behalf of His Majesty the King. Mr Mittal is a great friend of the UK – with significant investments, including BT, Gleneagles, Norlake Hospitality, and OneWeb,” said Cameron in the official statement.

Mittal received the KBE medal which stands for Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE).

“It is an honour to have received the KBE from His Majesty, King Charles III. As India and the United Kingdom continue to chart remarkable scale in our bilateral relations, I acknowledge this recognition both as a privilege and a responsibility. I remain committed to working with stakeholders in our nations towards advancing India – UK business relations,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman and founder of Bharti Enterprises.

The video shared by the news agency PTI highlighted the snippets from the investiture ceremony on Saturday.

Contribution to India-UK relations Apart from Mittal's significant investment in the Western nation through businesses like BT, Gleneagles, Norlake Hospitality, and OneWeb, the British High Commissioner to India highlighted that Mittal's leadership has made a lasting impact on the UK-India partnership.

Mittal also contributed to leading the Indian business delegation to the United Kingdom to meet Prime Minister Starmer, the Foreign Secretary, the Chancellor, and other Cabinet Ministers to identify opportunities to boost economic growth for both nations.