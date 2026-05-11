Sunil Bharti Mittal says now is the time to ‘double down’ on investing in India: 'Cut obsession with gold imports'

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel and often referred to as India’s telecom czar, on Monday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to help the country withstand global economic uncertainties, saying there is a need to invest more within India. Mittal, speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Business Summit, said that “we need to get away from this obsession of importing gold.”

He said the Prime Minister’s message was profound and that industry must play its role. “We can't escape the difficulties that the world is facing currently in economic terms. We need to play our part. We have employment of millions of people. We need to get away from this obsession of importing gold. We need to lower our energy costs. We need to move faster towards renewable energy in our industry,” he said.

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Amid soaring global crude oil prices and an energy crisis fuelled by the ongoing US-Iran conflict, Mittal also advocated the use of renewable energy.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is Sunil Bharti Mittal urging increased investment in India? ⌵ Sunil Bharti Mittal advocates for doubling down on investment in India to help the country withstand global economic uncertainties and leverage its underlying growth potential, rather than shying away during difficult times. 2 What is PM Modi's advice regarding gold imports? ⌵ PM Modi has appealed to citizens to avoid buying gold for one year, suggesting a move away from the obsession with importing gold to conserve foreign exchange reserves. 3 How can Indians reduce fuel consumption as advised by PM Modi? ⌵ PM Modi has urged Indians to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by prioritizing working from home, using public transport like the metro, carpooling, and opting for electric vehicles where feasible. 4 Why is PM Modi asking Indians to reduce gold purchases? ⌵ PM Modi's appeal to reduce gold purchases is aimed at conserving foreign exchange reserves, as India is a large importer of gold, and high import costs, especially during periods of elevated crude oil prices, put pressure on the country's trade deficit and the rupee. 5 What is the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas's assurance regarding fuel supply? ⌵ The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assures that India has adequate crude oil stocks and efficient refinery operations, ensuring no nationwide shortage of petrol, diesel, and LPG, despite global energy supply chain disruptions.

“These are difficult times. We, as a country, have been moving at a fantastic speed, growing at 6 per cent to 7 per cent year over year. Generally, things are looking very good. But there are situations that develop, which are beyond anybody's control. The current problem in the Middle East that we are all facing is creating a tremendous amount of pressure on the global economies, and India is no different in that aspect,” he said.

Mittal also stressed the need for greater domestic investment.

“My own company, Airtel, in 2024–25, spent about ₹31,000 crore in capex. If I include a subsidiary in the towers, there is another ₹7,000 crore. In 2026 (financial performance), which will be announced in the next two or three days, the investment went up. This is not the moment to shy away. This is the moment to invest, double down in our own country, because the underlying growth is there,” he said.

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He was conferred with the CII President’s Award for Lifetime Achievement at the summit in recognition of his leadership, contribution to India’s economic growth and commitment to nation-building.

Avoid buying gold, work from home: PM Modi Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday urged citizens to adopt a series of measures to conserve energy amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

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PM Modi’s seven appeals Here are the seven key appeals made by the Prime Minister: