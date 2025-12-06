Sunil Mittal at HTLS 2025 LIVE: The ad that changed everything for the Bharti Airtel Chairman

Sunil Mittal at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit LIVE: Bharti Airtel founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Saturday spoke with former G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025.

Sunil Mittal started his first business in April 1976 when he was 18 with ₹20,000 loan from his father. Currently, his net worth stands at $34.2 billion (about ₹3 lakh crore).

Sunil Mittal interview LIVE: Bharti Airtel Chairman on Africa business Talking about Airtel's Africa business, Sunil Mittal said, “The first 10 years were very hard…It was like a shock. We went in with the same playbook — low cost, massive expansion, but it took 6-7 years to crack the market.”

Sunil Mittal interview LIVE: Sunil Mittal reveals the ad that changed it all “We were not importing telephones, we were manufacturing telephones. In the late 80s we were doing well, but I wanted to do something more.”

He went on to reveal that it was an advertisement from the government in 2001, which he read during a vacation in Goa, that started everything for Airtel as a company. Before this, the company was selling Beetel fixed-line phones with operations in Mumbai. But then, Airtel clinched on the licence to operate as a telecom operator.

HTLS 2025 LIVE: Who are the speakers today? The speakers at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 on 6 December include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CJI Justice Surya Kant, EAM S. Jaishankar, Bharti Airter Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, Indian women's cricket team coach Amol Muzumdar, cricketer Deepti Sharma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Prof. James K. Galbraith, Michael Kugelman, Kate Sullivan de Estrada, Google DeepMind executive Pushmeet Kohli, and actors Aamir Khan Hugh Grant.