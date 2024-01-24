Supreme Court cancels statutory bail of DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan

The Supreme Court of India has on January 24 cancelled the statutory bail of former DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, Bar & Bench reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operative order was pronounced by Justice Bela M Trivedi, it added.

“We have no hesitation that the chargesheet having been filed and cognisance being taken in due time, respondents could not have claimed statutory bail as a right. HC and the lower court greatly erred. Trial court to hear afresh on regular bail. Appeals are allowed accordingly," the judgement reads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wadhawan is accused in a ₹34,615-crore bank fraud case.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

