Business News/ Companies / People/  Supreme Court cancels statutory bail of DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan

Supreme Court cancels statutory bail of DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan

Livemint

The operative order was pronounced by Justice Bela M Trivedi. The former promoter of DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan is accused in a 34,615-crore bank fraud case.

File image of Kapil Wadhawan, former CMD and Promoter of DHFL

The Supreme Court of India has on January 24 cancelled the statutory bail of former DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, Bar & Bench reported.

The operative order was pronounced by Justice Bela M Trivedi, it added.

“We have no hesitation that the chargesheet having been filed and cognisance being taken in due time, respondents could not have claimed statutory bail as a right. HC and the lower court greatly erred. Trial court to hear afresh on regular bail. Appeals are allowed accordingly," the judgement reads.

Wadhawan is accused in a 34,615-crore bank fraud case.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

