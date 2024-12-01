Britannia Industries, a name synonymous with biscuits, dairy and bread, has been a household staple for decades. But how does a legacy brand stay relevant amid fleeting consumer loyalties, rising D2C competitors and a content-saturated world? Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, shares Britannia’s approach to premiumization, sustainability and bold storytelling. Speaking with Mint, he emphasizes the importance of surprising campaigns to capture attention in an age of digital distraction. Edited excerpts:

How does Britannia approach advertising and promotional budgets? Is it a fixed percentage of the top line or does it vary? While we don’t disclose exact figures, our advertising strategy is guided by two principles. First, we maintain a baseline allocation for brand building, aligned with our business strategy. Second, spending is tailored to brand objectives. For instance, launching a new product or strengthening our presence in specific regions may require investments ahead of the curve. In contrast, established brands focus more on sustaining consumer salience and driving penetration. Our marketing spends are fluid, modulated by market conditions and the broader business cycle.

In a competitive market with rising D2C brands, how does Britannia stay relevant across generations? Staying relevant has always been a challenge, but it’s something we’ve navigated successfully over the years. Generational shifts—whether cultural, aspirational or technological—are constant. At Britannia, we focus on enduring values that bridge generations while adapting to new consumer behaviours. For instance, today’s youth, born into the Internet age, are more experimental and globally exposed. To connect with them, we rely on consumer insights, including social listening, and adapt our innovation cycle and brand narratives accordingly.

Can you share examples of adapting established brands for younger audiences? Absolutely. Take Good Day—it has always stood for joy and happiness. For today’s youth, happiness is less about big milestones and more about micro moments, like enjoying a quiet coffee break or the unexpected joy of finding a crumpled currency note in your pocket. We reflected this through campaigns and product innovation, such as smile designs on each biscuit and a special cleft cookie promoting inclusivity.

Similarly, Bourbon has always been about indulgence. With consumers creating recipes featuring Bourbon on social media, we launched the "Bourbon It" campaign, inviting users to create Bourbon-inspired dishes using an AI-powered tool. The response was phenomenal, with over two million scans and 25,000 recipes shared.

If we’re telling a story, there must be an element of significant surprise—something that stops the thumb scrolling on the screen, even for a few seconds.

How does Britannia balance tradition with evolving consumer expectations? The key is interpreting each brand’s core essence through the lens of younger audiences. For instance, Milk Bikis campaigns now highlight fathers as active participants in parenting. This shift maintains the brand’s identity while staying relevant to modern family dynamics. For us, it’s about keeping the soul of the brand intact while embracing new ways to tell its story.

In today’s crowded content ecosystem, how does surprise factor into Britannia’s storytelling strategy? Today’s content ecosystem is saturated, and capturing attention is harder than ever. If we’re telling a story, there must be an element of significant surprise—something that stops the thumb scrolling on the screen, even for a few seconds. For example, with Pure Magic Choco Stars, we turned a simple cookie into a zodiac-themed story, sparking conversations and community engagement. Such unexpected twists are vital for standing out in a cluttered media environment.

With so many changes in the media landscape, how does Britannia approach media choices? Media selection is dictated by the brand’s objectives. Television remains effective for mass reach, while digital platforms provide precision targeting and incremental reach, especially for niche or premium products. Social media is no longer about maintaining official handles but fostering organic conversations.

If people are talking about your brand outside your handle, that's when you've made a real impact. Additionally, the digital ecosystem now integrates the marketing funnel, enabling instant conversions through quick commerce and e-commerce.

Premiumization is a major trend. How is Britannia addressing it? Premiumization is central to our strategy. For mass consumers, we offer upgrades through products like Butter Jeera and Fruit & Nut cookies. For the true premium segment, we’ve relaunched Chunkies as the pinnacle of indulgence and introduced new formats like Jim Jam Pops at premium price points. Across brands like NutriChoice, Good Day and Pure Magic, premiumization drives innovation to deliver differentiated experiences.

How does Britannia view storytelling as a way to connect with India’s cultural diversity? Storytelling is at the heart of building great brands. Our campaigns, like Marie Gold supporting women entrepreneurs or Milk Bikis co-opting dads into parenting journeys, are rooted in authenticity and cultural relevance. At the same time, we aim to surprise and excite. For instance, Pure Magic Choco Stars turned a simple cookie into a conversation about zodiac signs, sparking community engagement. Bold and unexpected narratives are essential to cutting through today’s content noise.

Sustainability is a growing priority for consumers and businesses alike. How does Britannia align with this movement? Sustainability is deeply ingrained in our operations. We’ve been plastic-neutral for over two years and continue to make strides in renewable energy and water conservation. Campaigns like “Her Pocket, Her Dustbin” foster eco-conscious habits among children. Sustainability for us isn’t just a buzzword; it’s about real impact, and we’ll share detailed metrics with you soon.