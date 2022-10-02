Suzlon Energy chairman Tulsi Tanti passes away after cardiac arrest

Suzlon Energy chairman Tulsi Tanti passes away after cardiac arrest1 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Founder chairman and managing director of Suzlon Energy and renowned expert on renewable energy Tulsi Tanti died due to cardiac arrest on the evening of October 1.
“With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Shri Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited (the “Company") on 1st October 2022. Shri Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day," the company said in a regulatory filing.
In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Shri Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company, it added.
Tanti, 64, who was also the chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association.
He is survived by his daughter Nidhi and son Pranav.
Tanti spearheaded the wind revolution in India with the founding of Suzlon Energy in 1995. He envisioned the opportunity in the Indian renewable energy industry at a time when the global wind energy market was dominated by international players and characterised by expensive and complicated technologies that were largely unviable for traditional businesses.
