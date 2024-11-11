Companies
How ‘ideas man’ Sriharsha Majety’s hyperlocal focus put Swiggy on the map
Ranjani Raghavan 11 min read 11 Nov 2024, 06:36 PM IST
- Majety started out a little over a decade ago by launching a logistics platform. He shut that business, but having learnt some lessons, co-founded Swiggy. From there, till the upcoming listing, it’s been a wild roller coaster ride. We trace the journey.
Mumbai: When Swiggy Ltd lists on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, it will mark the culmination of a short journey for Sriharsha Majety, the company’s co-founder. Majety, who began his startup journey a little over a decade ago by launching a logistics platform, quickly grew bored and shut that business. But having learnt some lessons along the way, he decided to focus on building a tech platform for hyperlocal delivery, launching Swiggy. From there till the upcoming listing, it’s been a roller coaster ride with many ups and downs.
