How ‘ideas man’ Sriharsha Majety’s hyperlocal focus put Swiggy on the map

Even so, a few years later, when Swiggy wanted to do instant grocery delivery, Sharma was not initially convinced. “I used to talk to people at home (Bareilly, a small town in Uttar Pradesh) about quick commerce as a concept and ask them if they could pay ₹25-30 extra to get this delivered at home... most would say no, there is no need, we can just go down the road. I was coloured by a product that was not for that target audience. Harsha was right in the end," he said, of his early discussions with Majety on the viability of quick commerce.