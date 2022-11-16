‘Switch needs a long-term partner with a global view’

We’ve had many advanced discussions with investors and the interest in Switch remains. It is possibly one of the few EV companies that is playing in the Indian as well as European markets. The investors that we are looking for are people who would like to see the growth of a company like this globally. There are some investors who only like the India story and some investors are only keen on Europe. Our preferred investment group will see a global play for Switch as opposed to a regional play.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}