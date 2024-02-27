BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover shared his own experience of losing his father in response to Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath's post revealing that he suffered a 'mild stroke' a few weeks ago.

Taking to social media site X (formerly Twitter), Kamath on February 26 revealed that he suffered a "mild stroke" around six weeks back. And while he did not explicitly confirm the cause, he suggested that a combination of factors might have contributed to it. “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons," Kamath said in his X post. Responding to Kamath's post, Grover wrote: “Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad’s demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break !"

On the Way to Recovery

Kamath in his post further mentioned that he noticed his face drooping and has since struggled with reading and writing. The billionaire entrepreneur expressed that he anticipates a full recovery within 3-6 months. He cited a range of potential factors including the recent passing of his father, disrupted sleep patterns, exhaustion, dehydration, and rigorous exercise as possible contributors to his health episode.

“I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he added.

Kamath has been quite outspoken on social media regarding the importance of maintaining fitness. However, he admitted that experiencing a stroke made him reassess his habits and practices.

Kamath further said, “ I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count."

