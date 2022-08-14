‘ Zindagi ka aakhri padav ’ (last phase of life), a Twitter user had on 8 August commented on the big bull of investing Rakesh Jhunjhunwala after an interview was published on the microblogging site. Several short snippets of the stock market badshah's interview with CNBC-TV-18 were uploaded on Twitter , where he spoke on Indian market, Public Sector banks, digitisation in India and how the country should thank Mukesh Ambani for it.

However, what caught the eyes of the viewers is the sudden but short gasping for breath Jhunjhunwala endured throughout the interview. His speech was slow and was interspersed with numerous gaps.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on the morning of 14 August, a week after India's newest airline which he co-founded, Akasa Airlines, took flight. Jhunjhunwala was taken to Breach Candy Hospital where he was declared brought dead at 6.45am in the morning. Doctors have confirmed that the investor had died of heart attack.

Watch the video here

Twitter users pointed out that he seemed to be in poor health and that he should not have been giving the interview. “ये जीवन के आखिरी पड़ाव मे भी रिस्क ले रहे है और इधर मीडिया को भी सिर्फ अपनी पड़ी है की इंटरव्यू कर ले ताकी टी आर पी बढ़ जाए। इधर बुढऊ भी जिद्दी धन्धा करना है इतना पैसा है ये नही की रिटायर हो जाऊ। ये अक्लमंदी कहा की है? (They are taking risk even in the last phase of life and here the media too has only to do interviews so that TRP increases. Here the old man also has to do a stubborn business, there is so much money that he should not retire. Where is this wisdom?" one user commented on the video.

Further, users also commented, “Very sad to see the health of Rakesh Ji". “Man was full of life till couple of years ago, sad to see his current condition." wrote another user.

This video that came out a week before his sudden demise, nears testimony to the deteriorating health of the billionaire business magnate. In the interview, Jhunjhunwala had predicted that ‘regardless of the global developments, the Indian market will grow, but at a slower pace’.

Jhunjhunwala had further talked about Public Sector banks in the video wherein he said, the one can expect pricing power of banks to go up and the demand surges. 'Expect provision write backs in Private Sector Banks to also aid profits. Those who can borrow are those who can lend, PSBs have great power of gathering deposits," he added.

Further, Jhunjhunwala had also mentioned, "Must thank Mukesh Ambani for the change he has brought about in India. Cause you knwo low cost of communication whether in voice or in data has caused digitisation in India. I think this country has to remain grateful to Mukesh Ambani for the digitisation in the country'.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala breathed his last today at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, he was 62. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. India's 36th richest Indian, with a net worth crossing $4 billion. A chartered accountant by profession from Rajasthan, Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stocks while in college and went on to manage a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises.