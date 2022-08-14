Talks on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's health had been on social media a week before his demise3 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 03:13 PM IST
- Concern arose when an interview of the investor surfaced on Twitter, where he seemed evidently unwell
Listen to this article
‘Zindagi ka aakhri padav’ (last phase of life), a Twitter user had on 8 August commented on the big bull of investing Rakesh Jhunjhunwala after an interview was published on the microblogging site. Several short snippets of the stock market badshah's interview with CNBC-TV-18 were uploaded on Twitter , where he spoke on Indian market, Public Sector banks, digitisation in India and how the country should thank Mukesh Ambani for it.