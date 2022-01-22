Tamil Nadu officer shares a video of playing ape, Elon Musk is reminded of his son1 min read . 11:24 AM IST
- The video was tweeted two years back by Tamil Nadu’s additional chief secretary for environment, climate change and forests, Supriya Sahu
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A video that has been tweeted by the Twitter account holder named Massimo caught the attention of Elon Musk.
A video that has been tweeted by the Twitter account holder named Massimo caught the attention of Elon Musk.
The video was tweeted two years back by Tamil Nadu’s additional chief secretary for environment, climate change and forests, Supriya Sahu.
The video was tweeted two years back by Tamil Nadu’s additional chief secretary for environment, climate change and forests, Supriya Sahu.
“This clip shared by @supriyasahuias in 2020 is a brilliant example of how play is totally shared by great apes and humans: not only gorillas and other primates play, but they do it just like us," was tweeted by Massimo.
Meanwhile after watching the video, Elon Musk commented that “Baby X is just like this haha."
Canadian singer Grimes and Tesla founder Elon Musk had their first child which they named X AE A-12.
X AE A-12 is the couple's first child. Musk shares five children - twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai- with ex-wife, writer Justine Musk.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!