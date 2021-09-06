NEW DELHI : Santosh Padhi, chief creative officer and co-founder at creative agency Taproot Dentsu has resigned, confirmed a Dentsu spokesperson to Mint . Padhi's next move is not known yet. He is currently serving the notice period and will move out of the agency network in September.

The development comes after the ad agency network announced the appointment of Ajay Gahlaut as group chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative India last week. Dentsu India initiated the formation of a new structure for its creative service line in June this year that brought Taproot Dentsu along with Dentsu Webchutney, WATConsult, Perfect Relations, Isobar, Dentsu One, Dentsu India and Dentsu Impact under the umbrella of Dentsu Creative India.

Padhi along with Agnello Dias launched the independent creative ad agency Taproot over a decade ago. Dentsu acquired it in 2012. The agency rose to become one of the most sought-after firms handling clients such as Bharti Airtel, Marico, Facebook, Aditya Birla Financial Services, Nirma, ITC and Myntra among others.

In June this year, Taproot made some leadership level rejigs and announced that Dias would move on to a role as a consultant for key brands. Dias has also put in his papers.

There have been several high-profile exits from senior leadership at Dentsu. In August, Dentsu India CEO Anand Bhadkamkar announced his exit. Recently, Gautam Mehra, chief product and data officer, Dentsu International and CEO, DAN Programmatic, Vivek Bhargava, head, dentsu Performance Group; Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect quit the network.

Meanwhile, Dentsu India, in an official statement, said that to stay ahead of the growth opportunities and potential the network sees for its clients and teams, the network is moving forward into Dentsu India 2.0. The network claimed that in the last year, and despite the pandemic, it has started to optimise its portfolio of brands into six global leadership brands, making itself more agile and simpler for the clients to access its capabilities and talents.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.