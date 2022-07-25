Targeting higher sales, launches: M3M’s Bansal

I don’t think sales will slow down. However, I do feel that the way prices are rising, especially in NCR, if that doesn’t become a concern and timely project deliveries continue to happen, then the real estate market will continue to grow. At any point, if there is a failure in delivery of projects, by any developer, then there could again be an adverse impact. We are targeting over ₹10,000 crore of sales in M3M individually. In 2022-23, we are planning almost three launches every quarter, all of them in Gurugram. It will be a mix of residential, retail and shop-cum-offices (SCO) plotted projects.

