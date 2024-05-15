Tariffs 'absurdly low', need substantial repair: Airtel's Gopal Vittal
He said that multiple rounds of tariff hikes would be needed for average revenue per user, or ARPU, to reach ₹300 from the current ₹200. An ARPU of ₹300 would still be among the lowest globally, he emphasized.
Bharti Airtel's managing director and chief executive Gopal Vittal on Wednesday raised the pitch for tariff hikes, stating that 'substantial tariff repair' was needed across the industry as the current level of tariffs was 'absurdly low'.