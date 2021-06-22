NEW DELHI: Tarun Katial, former chief executive officer at video streaming platform ZEE5, and Keertan Adyanthaya, former head of content and communication at The Walt Disney Co. for APAC (Asia and Pacific region) in Hong Kong, have come together to launch Serendipity Media Technology, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered platform for writers, producers and entertainment companies.

The service will help writers with insights and tips on how to make their scrips better besides providing them timelines of topical events that could make for interesting stories and the characters that could feature in them. At a later stage, the platform will also have critics on board that will evaluate and rate scripts sent in by writers and production houses.

This information and intelligence, in turn, will help them create content that finds a right fit with broadcasters or other platforms, enabling producers to filter stories according to relevance and providing in-depth understanding of audience psyche to the platforms the company said in a statement.

Expected to go live mid-July, the platform will initially be launched in India and then roll out to global markets like the US and UK.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our new venture. Our goal is to provide writers with tools that ease the burden of content creation through a structured approach and AI assistance," Katial said in a statement.

Adyanthaya said the platform will empower and enable content creation, besides helping understand audiences better. “It will help us deliver sharply defined content with a higher success ratio for everyone in the value chain," he said.

To be sure, several video streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as well as Bollywood production houses have set up their own writers’ rooms , at least for web shows, making it easier for writing talent to make a foray into the entertainment ecosystem.

