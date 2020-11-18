Tarun Katial quits ZEE5

NEW DELHI: Tarun Katial has quit as the chief executive officer of ZEE5, the video streaming service owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, people familiar with the development said. Amit Goenka, president - digital businesses and platforms, will lead the ZEE5 team along with other digital platforms.

"We wish to confirm that Tarun Katial has tendered his resignation, as CEO, ZEE5 India. We thank him for his valuable contribution towards the growth of ZEE5. His rich experience and expertise have been invaluable in building a robust digital platform. We wish Tarun the best in all his future endeavours," company spokesperson said.

"In line with our recently announced strategic restructuring of the organisation, Amit Goenka as the president, digital businesses and platforms will continue to lead team ZEE5, along with other digital platforms," the person added.

Katial had been appointed CEO in May 2018 after being handed additional responsibilities at ZEEL including television and digital content production while serving as chief executive officer of Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd (RBNL). In 2016, ZEEL had acquired the general entertainment TV broadcasting business of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group. Big Magic and Big Ganga were two operational TV channels under RBNL.

In the past, Katial has been associated with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Star TV Network.

Last month, Zee had announced a strategic restructuring of the organisation and a bunch of new appointments. Former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri who had been appointed president, business, South Asia will be responsible for leading the integrated revenue and monetization team, the company said, while Punit Misra will take over as president, content and international markets.

Amit Goenka will be president, digital businesses and platforms while Shariq Patel and Anurag Bedi will continue to drive the movie and music businesses.

The linear (advertising and distribution) and digital (AVOD/SVOD) teams in the international markets will be integrated into a single team, led by the market revenue leader who will be responsible for maximizing the revenues across all formats (linear/digital) and revenue streams, it had added. With this integrated approach, the company aims to maximize revenue and drive content monetization, by optimally capitalizing the opportunities presented in the international markets.

The company has been substantively investing in building its digital ecosystem, given its strategic importance for future growth. In order to drive greater synergies across technology, data and talent, Zee will be bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella, which includes ZEE5 (domestic AVOD and SVOD), ZEE5 Global, SugarBox and digital publishing, it had said.

