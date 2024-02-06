Tata AIA Life appoints Venkatachalam H as CEO & MD

Mumbai: Tata AIA Life Insurance on Tuesday announced the appointment of Venkatachalam H as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Venkatachalam will take over from incumbent Naveen Tahilyani, who moves to another role in Tata Group but will continue as a non-executive director of the insurance company.

Venkatachalam joined Tata AIA in 2016, the company said.

He was president and chief distribution officer before elevation.

