Business News/ Companies / People/  Tata AIA Life appoints Venkatachalam H as CEO & MD

Tata AIA Life appoints Venkatachalam H as CEO & MD

PTI

Venkatachalam will take over from incumbent Naveen Tahilyani, who moves to another role in Tata Group but will continue as a non-executive director of the insurance company

Mumbai: Tata AIA Life Insurance on Tuesday announced the appointment of Venkatachalam H as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD).

Venkatachalam will take over from incumbent Naveen Tahilyani, who moves to another role in Tata Group but will continue as a non-executive director of the insurance company.

He was president and chief distribution officer before elevation.

