Tata chose startups more on ‘intuition’, less on numbers

“In the past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed far-sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today. I hope that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations a better way, will emerge as an outcome of the current crisis," he said. Tata didn’t downplay the challenges, but said he was confident entrepreneurs would find creative ways to overcome. “Entrepreneurs today who will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be the benchmarks of tomorrow. It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create," he said.