Tata Coffee appoints Chacko Purackal Thomas as MD And CEO

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2019, 06:43 PM IST Livemint

  • Thomas will replace the current MD and CEO Sanjiv Sarin following his retirement effective 31 March
  • He currently works as the executive director and deputy CEO of the Tata Group firm

Tata Coffee on Friday announced the appointment of Chacko Purackal Thomas as the managing director and chief executive officer. He will replace Sanjiv Sarin, who retires on 31 March. He will assume the charge from April 1, 2019.

Thomas, currently working as the executive director and deputy CEO of the Tata Group firm, has been associated with the company since 2015.

In a statement to the NSE, Tata Coffee said Thomas has a Bachelor degree in Science, with a specialisation in Computer Science from the University of Jodhpur. He has over 27 years of experience in the plantation industry.

Before joining Tata Coffee, Thomas was managing director, Kannan Devan Hills Plantations Company Private Limited, Munnar.

