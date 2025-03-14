Tata Communications Ltd announced the appointment of N Ganapathy Subramaniam as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective March 14, 2025. The appointment comes following the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Subramaniam joined the Board of Limited as a Non-Executive Director on December 2, 2021.

Tata Communications said that Subramaniam, a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, will step into the leadership role to steer the company's strategic direction. He has been a part of software services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the IT Industry for over 40 years.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from March 14, 2025,” said Tata Communications.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam's tenure in Tata Group "He has played a strategic role in several landmark initiatives that TCS undertook across banking, telecom and public services globally," the company said in a statement. “He has in-depth knowledge of technology, operations, product development, business transformation, and change management as organizations manage their technology and business.”

“As a thought leader, he has spoken in global conferences and actively interacts to shape opinion across industry and the government,” added Tata Communications. Currently, N Ganapathy Subramaniam is part of the following companies and institutions:

• Chairman and non-executive Director of the Board at Tata Elxsi Limited

• Chairman and non-executive Director of the Board at Tejas Networks Limited.

• Non-executive Director at Tata Communications Limited.

• Chairman of the Governing Council of Bharat6G Alliance.

• Member of Institute Body at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

• President of the Executive Committee at The Society for the Rehabilitation of Crippled Children, Mumbai.