Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) has announced change in senior management positions (SMP). The Indian IT major informed Indian stock market bourses about the changes in its exchange communication. TCS executive vice-president K Ananth Krishnan will no more remain in SMP due to his upcoming retirement. As per the exchange filing TCS informed that Ananth Krishnan will be no longer in SMP from 31st of July 2023 due to his retirement falling in October 2023.

The Tata group company went on to add that chief services innovation officer Dr Harrick Vin will take over as an SMP from August 1, 2023. Dr Harrick Vin is a TCS fellow with over three decades of experience in academia and industry. Prior to this role, Harrick headed TCS Digitate.

TCS also announced that Rajashree R would no longer be SMP. Shankar Narayanan, V Rajanna, Ashok Pai, Reguraman Ayyaswamy and Siva Ganesan have been designated as new SMPs from July 31st, 2023.

Here we list out brief profile of the new appointees as shared by TCS:

Dr Harrick Vin

Dr Harrick Vin is a TCS Fellow and Chief Services Innovation Officer at TCS. He has been in the academia and industry for over 30 years and has been with TCS for 18 years. Prior to this role, Harrick headed TCS Digitate. He is a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and a distinguished Alumnus of IIT Mumbai. Prior to joining TCS, he was a Professor of Computer Sciences at the University of Texas at Austin for 15 years.

Shankar Narayanan

Shankar Narayanan is a Senior Vice President at TCS and has been with the company for over 30 years. He has held various important roles including the Global Head of the Retail, CPG, Travel & Hospitality businesses at TCS and Business Excellence & Transformation of large accounts. Shankar has also been the Head of TCS’ UK and Ireland Market responsible for driving business strategy, sales, operations, and delivery as well as nurturing executive relationships with customers.

V Rajanna

V Rajanna is a Senior Vice President at TCS and the Head of the Communications, Media and Technology businesses. With 32 years in the IT industry, he has been with the company for over 29 years. Prior to this role, Rajanna was the Head of the Technology Business Unit. He has also been the Head of TCS’ Hyderabad location and played an important role in the growth of that centre.

Siva Ganesan

Siva Ganesan is a Senior Vice President at TCS and the Global Head of the Microsoft Business Unit. Siva has been with Company for over 32 years and has across-the board experience in sales, solutioning, operations, program management, delivery and global account management. Prior to this, he was heading the Travel, Transportation and Hospitality businesses at TCS.