Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announces change in senior management2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 11:26 AM IST
TCS executive vice-president K Ananth Krishnan will no more remain in SMP due to his retirement falling in October 2023
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced change in senior management positions (SMP). The Indian IT major informed Indian stock market bourses about the changes in its exchange communication. TCS executive vice-president K Ananth Krishnan will no more remain in SMP due to his upcoming retirement. As per the exchange filing TCS informed that Ananth Krishnan will be no longer in SMP from 31st of July 2023 due to his retirement falling in October 2023.
