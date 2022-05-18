Tata Consumer appoints Monica Jain as senior VP and GM for US business

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jain will be responsible for leading the business and teams in the US. This includes developing and executing a growth roadmap for the company as well as enhancing operational excellence. Jain will report to Gharry Eccles, president, international business
NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer products company Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Monica Jain as senior vice president and GM of the company’s US business.
“The announcement is in line with the company’s commitment to strengthen and grow its business in the US, which is a key international market for the company," the maker of Tetley tea and Tata salt said in a statement.
Jain will be responsible for leading the business and teams in the US. This includes developing and executing a growth roadmap for the company as well as enhancing operational excellence. Jain will report to Gharry Eccles, president, international business.
To be sure, TCPL has presence in several international markets including the UK, Australia, USA, Canada, among others. In the US, it sells brands such as Good Earth and Tetley Tea and Eight O’ Clock coffee. In the financial year 2020-21 the US accounted for 16% of the company’s business.
Jain has nearly two decades of experience, having joined Tata Consumer Products from Mars Wrigley where she served as VP, sales, small formats. Prior to this, she worked in a number of leadership roles at Mars Wrigley and has also worked with companies such as Booz & Company and IBM.
Jain holds an undergraduate degree in business management and marketing from MIT and the London School of Economics and earned her MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Last year the company divested stake in its non-core food service businesses in the United States namely the Empirical Group LLC and Southern Tea LLC to the JV partner Harris Tea Company LLC, US.