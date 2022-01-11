NEW DELHI : Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) — the consumer products company uniting the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group — on Tuesday said it has appointed Gharry Eccles as president, international business, effective 17 January 2022.

Eccles replaces Adil Ahmad who is set to retire from the packaged foods and beverages company on 31 May 2022 after a seven-year stint. During his tenure, Adil led several initiatives to strengthen the International Business and deliver strong performance across key markets. Eccles will work closely with Ahmad over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition, the company said in a statement.

Eccles will be based in Greenford, London.

Eccles joins the company from Cereal Partners Worldwide—a joint venture between Nestle and General Mills, where he was vice president, with business responsibility for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand markets covering over 1,000 employees, 3 factories and 2 research and development centres. In earlier stints—Eccles has worked across consumer products organizations such as PZ Cussons PLC, Muller Dairy Ltd, The Wrigley Company and Kimberly Clarke, Europe.

TCPL draws 33% of its business from international markets—the rest comes from India. It has a strong presence in markets such as the United States followed by the UK and Europe, Canada, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa. In overseas markets, it sells brands such as Tetley Tea, Teapigs, Eight O’ Clock Coffee and Good Earth Tea among others.

Across markets, TCPL sells tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready to eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini-meals. Tata Consumer Products is the second-largest branded tea company in the world.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.